A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured in Sutton.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder late on Sunday, 26 July.

Police were called at 5.57pm on 24 July to Tonfield Road, Sutton, following reports of a road traffic collision.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A woman, identified as 38-year-old Stella Frew, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command believe Stella was hit by a white transit van, which left the scene.

Stella is believed to have been travelling in this van shortly before she died.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance said: “We are now treating this incident as a murder inquiry as we believe Stella was deliberately harmed.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen Stella in the area of the A24 in Stonecot, West Sutton on Friday afternoon. She was wearing a bright red top. We believe she got into a white transit van in this area and later got into a dispute with the driver of this van.

“If you saw Stella on Friday afternoon, and can help us piece together what happened, please contact us.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or 101 quoting CAD 6284/24jul, tweet @Met CC or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111.