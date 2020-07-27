Canterbury brothel raid sees 66-year-old man was arrested

A man has been arrested after Kent Police attended a suspected brothel in Canterbury.

Officers on patrol in the city noticed suspicious activity near a property in St Andrews Close in the early hours of Monday 27 July 2020.

A woman was located inside the property and has been offered the support of authorities.

An amount of cash and documents have been seized and an investigation is ongoing.

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel and remains in custody while enquiries continue.