 Canterbury brothel raid sees 66-year-old man was arrested – UKNIP
Canterbury brothel raid sees 66-year-old man was arrested

July 27, 2020
1 Min Read

 

 

A man has been arrested after Kent Police attended a suspected brothel in Canterbury.

 

Officers on patrol in the city noticed suspicious activity near a property in St Andrews Close in the early hours of Monday 27 July 2020.

 

A woman was located inside the property and has been offered the support of authorities.

 

An amount of cash and documents have been seized and an investigation is ongoing.

 

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel and remains in custody while enquiries continue.