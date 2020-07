Police called at just before 7pm on Monday evening to East India Dock Road #Poplar #E14 to reports of a child fallen from the eighth floor of residential building.

Officers attended with LAS.

The child, believed to be a toddler, has been taken to hospital – we await a condition update.

Officers remain on scene & road closures are in place at junction with Chrisp Street and Newby Place. Motorists should use other routes.

Any witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call police on 101