Information is sought after a phone was stolen during a robbery in Ashford

It was reported that a man in his 30s was walking through Church Passage at about 9.10pm on Saturday 18 July 2020 when he was robbed by a group of five people.

During the incident he was punched several times, sustaining a facial injury, and his phone was stolen.

The suspects, believed to be teenagers, left the scene in the direction of Tufton Street.

The first suspect was described as a boy with dark hair, who wore a light top and a rucksack on his back. The second boy had blonde hair and wore a white top and shorts.

The third boy was described as short with a stocky build and ginger or blond hair, he wore a white t-shirt, red shorts and orange trainers. The fourth boy was described as tall with a stocky build, brown hair and wore a black tracksuit with white stripes down the sleeves.

The fifth suspect is a girl with long dark hair and she wore a light brown or khaki skirt.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/123666/20.