Police investigating shoplifting trio who attacked staff and stole meat and alcohol in Catnerbury

Officers investigating shoplifting and assault near Canterbury have released CCTV images of three men who may be able to assist their enquiries.

It was reported that meat and alcohol was stolen from the Co-Op store in Island Road, Sturry at around 1pm on Wednesday 15 July 2020. A member of staff also reported being assaulted during the incident.

Officers from Canterbury’s Local Policing Team are investigating and have released images of three men who may be able to assist them.

Anyone with any information, or who recognises the men, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/121250/20.