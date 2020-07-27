Three men who ran cannabis cultivations in Faversham and Herne Bay have been jailed for more than seven years.

Haxhi Gjocera, Diamant Jaku and Ajet Nerguti were arrested in September 2019 after a Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigation led to drug warrants being carried out at an industrial site and the basement of a town centre shop.

They each admitted being concerned in the production of cannabis and were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 23 July 2020.

Kent Police commenced an investigation into the offending after an anonymous informant said a unit at the Shipyard Industrial Estate, in Faversham, was being used to grow a large cannabis cultivation. A flyover with a helicopter from the National Police Air Service revealed an unusual amount of heat was coming from the unit, which reaffirmed the informant’s suspicions.

A covert investigation followed and detectives observed Gjocera and Jaku making regular visits to the gated compound in Faversham. On one occasion they were also observed buying hydroponic equipment from a shop in Herne Bay before delivering it to a basement in the High Street.

The enquiries led to two warrants being carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act on 26 September.

At the Faversham site, officers uncovered 98 mature plants and 117 saplings which had an estimated street value of £38,700. Nerguti was also found at the scene and arrested.

The second warrant was conducted in the basement of a shop in Herne Bay High Street. Inside officers found a further 117 plants, worth an estimated £21,000. Jaku was also arrested on the same evening, as he ate at a nearby restaurant, and Gjocera was detained at a nearby address.

All three have been remanded in custody since their arrests.

Gjocera, 31, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years.

Jaku, 26, of Beach Road, Westgate-on-Sea, was sentenced to two years and three months.

Nerguti, 26, of no fixed address, was sentenced to one year and 10 months.

Detective Constable Steve Brown, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘These offenders plotted to make a significant amount of money from the illegal cultivation of cannabis and had a well organised pattern of offending.

‘There is no place for such criminality in our county and, as this case shows, we will not hesitate to take robust action against people involved in supplying drugs.

‘Tackling drug dealing is a priority for Kent Police and members of the public can help with our efforts by reporting any suspicions to us. Reports can be made by calling 101 or via our website.