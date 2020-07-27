Two burglars have been jailed after stolen items were recovered in a car stopped by police in Sheerness.

Joshua James-Smith, 24, of High Street, Chatham, and Jacob Winnett, 27, of Canterbury Street, Gillingham, were both jailed at Maidstone Crown Court after pleading guilty to burgling a home in Halfway Road on 21 February 2020.

Winnett, who also admitted an unrelated charge of perverting the course of justice, was jailed for one year and eight months on 23 July.

James-Smith, who also admitted an additional burglary in Swanscombe, was sentenced to one year in prison on the same date.

Both men were arrested around 40 minutes after the Sheerness burglary.

Kent Police was initially called to a report two men had been seen acting suspiciously near the house before disappearing down an alleyway.

They were later seen driving away in an Audi and officers stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by James-Smith, on the A249.

Winnett quickly exited the passenger seat and ran across the carriageway in an attempt to evade arrest, however police pursued him and after a two-mile foot chase he was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Inside the back of the car police found a Rolex watch as well as a large quantity of cash hidden on Winnett. Both items were reported stolen from the earlier burglary.

Following the arrests officers searched Winnett’s home and found a drone and designer trainers which had been reported stolen during a burglary on 28 January in Bailey Drive, Swanscombe.

James-Smith was identified as an offender for the Swanscombe burglary after being photographed jumping over the back fence.

Winnett’s perverting the course of justice charge related to him providing false documents during an unrelated court case.

Investigating officer PC Colin Cherry said: ‘The invasion of privacy that a person feels knowing their home has been burgled must not be taken lightly and we work hard to ensure those responsible for such crimes are caught and appropriately charged.’