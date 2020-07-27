Witnesses are being sought following a report of an assault in Gillingham.

On 19 July 2020 a man was walking through Gillingham Park between 7.30pm and 8.30pm when two people on an off-road bike drove through the park and nearly collided with him.

One of the riders is then reported to have approached the victim and assaulted him with a knife, causing slash injuries to his face and arm. The offender then jumped back on to the bike and was driven away from the scene by the driver.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was assaulted in the park near to the junction of Brasenose Road and Oxford Road. Following the incident, he called an ambulance and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later discharged.

Officers have carried out several enquiries and are now appealing for anyone with information.

The suspect has been described as around 6ft, of slim build and with mousey blonde short hair. He was reported to be wearing a khaki coloured tracksuit which had a darker coloured strip across the chest and back of the leg, along with black trainers. The suspect was also wearing a black bag and black trainers.

The person driving the bike is described as medium build, around 5ft 8ins, with brown hair and wearing a black hooded jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Both suspects are described as white men aged in their 30s and the colour of the bike is described as green, black and white.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/124515/20.