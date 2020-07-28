A major rescue operation is taking place off Pacehaven in East Sussex after a dog and owner got in difficulty it is understood.

HM Coastguard are coordinating a search and rescue operation involving the Coastguard helicopter and the Brighton lifeboat this evening (Tuesday).

Coastguard Rescue 163 from Lydd and Lifeboat are currently involved in the ongoing incident on the beach at the bottom Malines Avenue in the town

The lifeboat was launched at around 6pm on Tuesday and was seen heading towards the incident in choppy seas.

Coastguard helicopter is also circling and has lowered a winch line with the helicopter paramedic attached.

One person has been has by rescued member of the public and coastguard rescue team who pulled the person from the water.

Two other members of the public self rescued. One is understood to be a surfer and second was with the person who is now fighting for their life.

Members of the Newhaven coastguard are carrying out cycles of CPR on the person who has been pulled from the water.

Brighton lifeboat has been stood down as is returning to station

An air ambulance has also been called to the incident that has landed nearby.

More to follow