A woman charged with Baby death in Harrow remanded in Custody

A woman charged with murder has been remanded in custody.

Mariam Benzain, 31 of Preston Road, Harrow appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 28 July.

She was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on a date to be arranged.

The charges follow a call to an injured infant at an address in Preston Road, Harrow, at approximately 9.51am on Wednesday, 22 July.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a baby boy, aged five months, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benzain was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with the murder of her son, Elias Biad.

She was kept in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 July.

A post mortem was carried out at St Thomas’ Hospital on Monday, 27 July and gave the preliminary cause of death as an incised wound.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime investigate.