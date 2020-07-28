A Coastguard helicopter from Lydd has been scrambled to two children aged 9 and 12 who have been swept out to sea in Dymchurch.

A winchman was seen being lowered into sea a short while ago plucking the pair from the water.

Both children have been rescued and airlifted to safety.

The Coastguard said it is responding to a report of “multiple persons in the water” off Dymchurch, Kent. A search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, the Dungeness Coastguard Rescue Team and Littlestone RNLI lifeboat are at the scene.