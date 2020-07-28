Eleven people were arrested for drugs supply offences during raids in Enfield and Tottenham

Eleven people were arrested for drugs supply offences during warrants executed at 11 addresses in Enfield and Tottenham on Tuesday, 28 July.

The arrests relate to a proactive operation to tackle and dismantle ‘County Lines’ networks being run from London to Norwich.

Detective Sergeant Dave Kearney, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “The Met is still very heavily focused on stopping county lines routes, and it is arrests like these that help us to dismantle organised networks that are using young and vulnerable people to peddle their drugs into the counties.

“We have been very vocal about the fact that extreme violence and the supply of drugs in and out of London go hand-in-hand, and by stopping County Lines routes and those who control them, we will have a positive impact on stopping violent crime.”

Those arrested are males aged between the ages of 17 and 27. They have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences and have been taken to custody suites across London.

When searching the properties, officers recovered large quantities of Class A drugs, a hydraulic press and machetes

Officers from the Territorial Support Group [TSG] and Dog Unit also supported the operation.

DS Kearney added: “Officers use information, often provided by the public, to build these operations and arrest criminals who are breaking the law and causing misery to so many.

“We continue to ask the public to provide us with any information on any form of criminality they are aware of within their communities and neighbourhoods.”