Kent Police is appealing for witnesses to a reported assault in which a man suffered a serious facial injury.

The incident happened in Folkestone at around 10.20pm on Friday 24 July 2020.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was cycling in The Leas when a car pulled up alongside him as he approached the junction with Shakespeare Terrace. Two men are reported to have got out of the vehicle and approached the cyclist, who was then hit across the face. The suspects got back in the car and were seen driving away in the direction of Radnor Park.

The man’s injuries required hospital treatment and detectives investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or has information that could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV should call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/127718/20.