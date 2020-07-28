 Police launch fatal investigation in Gillingham after motorbike rider is killed – UKNIP
BREAKING Gillingham Kent

Police launch fatal investigation in Gillingham after motorbike rider is killed

July 28, 2020
1 Min Read

An investigation has been launched in Gillingham Kent  following a fatal collision on the Bowswater roundabout.  

 

Emergency services were called on Tuesday evening just after 7.30pm  after the rider of the high powered machine hit a kerb and then collided with a set of traffic lights.

Despite efforts of the  emergency services the rider sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialists officers   from Kent Police  Serious collision investigation unit have spent the evening collecting evidence and scanning the  area of the collision. 

A large cordon from Tesco remains taped off whilst officers work under torch light photographing the area and taking measurement.

A spokesman for fire and rescue  service said they were called  to assist Kent Police. One fire appliance was sent to the scene 

A road closure remains on London Road and will remain for sometime.

 

 