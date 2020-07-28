Police launch fatal investigation in Gillingham after motorbike rider is killed

An investigation has been launched in Gillingham Kent following a fatal collision on the Bowswater roundabout.

Emergency services were called on Tuesday evening just after 7.30pm after the rider of the high powered machine hit a kerb and then collided with a set of traffic lights.

https://youtu.be/UXiqk9glUes

Despite efforts of the emergency services the rider sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialists officers from Kent Police Serious collision investigation unit have spent the evening collecting evidence and scanning the area of the collision.

A large cordon from Tesco remains taped off whilst officers work under torch light photographing the area and taking measurement.

A spokesman for fire and rescue service said they were called to assist Kent Police. One fire appliance was sent to the scene

A road closure remains on London Road and will remain for sometime.