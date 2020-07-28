Tributes paid to woman found dead in Fair Oak Property

Tributes are being paid to a woman after a body was located in her property in Edward Drive, at the end of Goaters Way a new build site just off Mortimer’s Lane in Fair Oak just after 6am yesterday morning.

32-Year-Old Brooke Cleland (First pictured) of Edward Drive was discovered at her home address to which she lived with her partner.

Friends have spoken of the utter devastation of the news and said Brooke was a popular bubbly lovely and smiling woman, she enjoyed outside life and her pets. She will be missed by all.

Brooke self described as “Tenacious, bubbly and caring individual with a great work ethic and personal drive to always achieve goals to a high standard and the best of my capabilities. Strong leadership qualities with a keen interest in mentoring others and helping them gain their full potential.”

Brooke who had a background in Healthcare also previously working for the NHS and as a Support Worker, Brooke was a very intelligent woman,

Three forensic vans and multiple police vehicles remain at the scene after an ambulance and police vehicles were seen to arrive at around 6.15am yesterday morning.

They remained at the address for most of yesterday.

A neighbour close by stated to us; “It’s a quiet street so this is naturally worrying, a couple live there and I saw the man just after 6 am this morning just before the ambulance arrived, There was shouting last night in that direction I would say like a domestic argument”

The new build is situated just off Mortimer’s Lane, still under construction with still the Road incomplete.

Police also parked vehicles on neighbouring driveways.