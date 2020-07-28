Two men critical after A40 Fireball horror crash

Police were called at approximately 7.35pm on Monday, 27 July, to reports to a vehicle on fire following a road traffic collision at Western Ave, Ruislip.

The road remains closed whilst collision investigation work is carried out by specialists

Police, London Ambulance Service, London Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade were in attendance.

The police helicopter was also requested to assist.

Two males were treated at the scene by medics and have been taken to a London hospital, where their injuries are deemed to be life threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace their families.