Two people have been arrested for modern slavery offences following a pre-planned operation by the Met’s Modern Slavery Child Exploitation team.

Search warrants were executed at four addresses in Tottenham early on Tuesday, 28 July. A man and a woman, both Bulgarian nationals and aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery, and human trafficking.

The man and woman arrested are currently being held in custody. Searches at the addresses are ongoing.

This is the latest phase of an operation targeting an eastern European organised crime group who are believed to be trafficking and exploiting people brought to the UK from Bulgaria through forced labour.

Enquiries continue.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from Central Specialist Crime, said: “This investigation will continue, as we look to find everyone involved and uncover the true scale of this illegal operation.

“Unfortunately, this type of exploitation is still happening across London. The Met’s modern slavery team works around the clock to identify people involved in human trafficking and forced labour, and we play a role in protecting and supporting hundreds of victims each year. We work closely with national and international partners to share intelligence, and identify and detain criminals who profit from exploiting vulnerable people.”