 UPDATED: Emergency services called to collision outside Euston station
UPDATED: Emergency services called to collision outside Euston station

July 28, 2020
1 Min Read
Emergency services have been called to an incident between  Euston Road and York Way.
 
Road closures have been put in place and emergency services  remain at the incident.
 
 
A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police and LAS are currently in attendance at a collision involving a pedestrian and a car near to Kings Cross Station.

The collision occurred just after 7.50pm on Tuesday , 28 July.

The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his thirties, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital where his condition is believed to be life-threatening.

The car stopped at the scene.

Extensive cordons are in place in the area.

No arrests. Enquiries ongoing.

 