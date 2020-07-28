UPDATED: Emergency services called to collision outside Euston station

Emergency services have been called to an incident between Euston Road and York Way.
Road closures have been put in place and emergency services remain at the incident.
A spokesman for the Met Police said:
Police and LAS are currently in attendance at a collision involving a pedestrian and a car near to Kings Cross Station.
The collision occurred just after 7.50pm on Tuesday , 28 July.
The pedestrian, a man believed to be in his thirties, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital where his condition is believed to be life-threatening.
The car stopped at the scene.
Extensive cordons are in place in the area.
No arrests. Enquiries ongoing.