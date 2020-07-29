A major rescue operation is taking place off Peacehaven in East Sussex after a dog and owner got in difficulty it is understood.
HM Coastguard are coordinating a search and rescue operation involving the Coastguard helicopter and the Brighton lifeboat this evening (Tuesday).
Coastguard Rescue 163 from Lydd and Lifeboat are currently involved in the ongoing incident on the beach at the bottom Malines Avenue in the town
The lifeboat was launched at around 6pm on Tuesday and was seen heading towards the incident in choppy seas.
Coastguard helicopter is also circling and has lowered a winch line with the helicopter paramedic attached.
A Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services responded to a report of a woman who had been pulled from the sea off South Coast Road, Peacehaven, at about 6pm.
“The woman was initially treated by paramedics at the scene and was then taken by ambulance in a serious condition to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.