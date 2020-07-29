An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Camden.

Police were called at 10.09pm on 28 July to a seriously injured man in Camden High Street.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man suffering serious injuries.

The man – thought to be aged in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course. Officers are working to establish the man’s identity and inform next of kin.

One man was arrested at the scene. He has been taken into police custody.

Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident. Cordons are in place.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 ref 7949/28jul.