Information is sought following two burglaries in Deal.

Overnight between 10.30pm on Tuesday 28 July 2020 and 3am the following morning, a burglary took place at a residential property in St Richard’s Road. It was reported two cars were stolen from the property, with one found later, abandoned nearby.

The second vehicle, a grey-coloured Mini, is believed to have been used by the suspects to travel to a second burglary in the town.

Items, including designer handbags, were then reported stolen from a commercial premises in High Street at around 3am on Wednesday 29 July 2020.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has CCTV installed, in either St Richard’s Road or High Street.

People with information are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting either 46/130958/20 for the burglary in St Richard’s Road, or 46/130812/20 for the incident in High Street.