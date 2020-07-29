One dead in Camden Casino stabbing bloodbath

A man has been reported dead after an alleged stabbing incident on Camden High Street, north London. Police have arrested one man at the scene who is now in police custody

Police are dealing with a reported stabbing at a City Slots casino in Camden, north London.

An investigation have been launched by Metropolitan Police following the death of a man in Camden High Street.

Police were called to the scene at 10.09pm on Tuesday evening to reports of an injured man on the high street.

London Ambulance Service also rushed to the area and found a man suffering serious injuries.

The man – thought to be aged in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Officers are working to establish the man’s identity and inform next of kin.