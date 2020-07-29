Ten people have been charged with drug supply offences following a series of County Lines warrants executed by Specialist Crime officers across Enfield, Haringey, Croydon, Essex and Thames Valley.

The warrants were the culmination of a 13-month long investigation targeting drug supply and associated violent crime in Norwich, and took place on Tuesday, 28 July at residential addresses across London and surrounding counties.

The following ten suspects were arrested on Tuesday, 28 July and charged as follows:

Mohammed Habib, 26 , of Cedar Road, N17, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Anas Omar, 21 , of Sheldon Road, N18, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Muhammed Malik, 20 , of Mitcham Road, CR0, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Zakaria Mohamed, 20, of Moree Way, N18, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Dirie Haaji, 24 , of no fixed abode, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Ayub Ahmed, 20, of Porthleven Place, MK6, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Alna Tucker, 18 , of Carlton Avenue, SS0, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Aymed Khayre, 24 , of no fixed abode, was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Leban Hassan, 20 , of no fixed abode, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Ibrahim Shariff, 26 of Arthur Road, N9, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

The suspects were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 29 July.

A further two males – aged 17 and 19 – were released under investigation after being arrested for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

During a manhunt for a number of the suspects, officers identified and subsequently located a number of vulnerable persons that had been affected by the activities of this organised crime network. Safeguarding measures are being implemented.