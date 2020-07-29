Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the death of a man in Bromley.

While formal identification has not taken place, police are confident that the victim is 34-year-old Frankie Bulbrook.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Kent and is in custody at a south London police station.

Another man, aged 25 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder after voluntarily attending a south London police station.

Police were called at 8.52pm on Friday, 24 July to a park area of Belmont Lane and Imperial Way, in Chislehurst following reports of approximately 10 men fighting in the street.

At 8.54pm, officers were alerted to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian nearby.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

Frankie was sadly pronounced dead at the park area at 9.38pm. His next of kin has been informed.

The van did not stop at the scene; it was found abandoned near the Gordon Arms pub on Park Road.

Two men – 30 years old and 26 years old – were found near the Gordon Arms pub with stab wounds. They were taken to a south London hospital for treatment; their injuries were not assessed to be life-threatening.

They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. They were discharged into custody and released under investigation; remains in hospital.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be multiple injuries to the chest and the back.

Enquiries are in their early stages however these incidents are currently being treated as linked.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, said: “I believe that there are people who may have witnessed the fight, and the aftermath, who are yet to speak with us. I would urge them to come forward.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who captured any images on their mobile phones. This could play an important part in our investigation.”

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4622 or police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8031/24July.