A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating the theft of traffic light batteries in Ashford.

Kent Police was contacted on Wednesday 8 July 2020 and it was reported that four batteries had been stolen from temporary traffic lights in Hythe Road, Willesborough.

The theft is believed to have taken place at around 12.45pm.

Officers are investigating and have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information, or who recognises the man, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/116426/20.