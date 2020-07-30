A man has been arrested after a police officer was injured in Uxbridge.

Police were called at 9.45pm on Thursday, 29 July to Park Road. It had been reported that suspects were breaking into a house.

A local officer, who was in plain clothes, attended and while at the scene was struck by a car.

The male officer, aged in his mid-20s, suffered a broken ankle. He was taken to a central London hospital where he is currently being treated.

The driver of the car, a passing member of the public – aged in his mid-40s – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He currently remains in custody.

At this early stage of the investigation, it is not believed the suspected assault was because the injured party was an officer.

Enquiries continue.