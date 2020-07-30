A suspect for a serious assault in Maidstone has been extradited from Romania

Gabriel Calin, 27, of no fixed address was escorted onto an aeroplane by Kent Police officers in Bucharest and returned to the United Kingdom on Wednesday 29 July 2020.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 30 July charged with wounding with intent, attempted wounding with intent, inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, committed against a 19-year-old woman on Loose Road, Maidstone on 16 April 2019.

Mr Calin was remanded in custody and will next appear at a hearing before Maidstone Crown Court on 27 August.