A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in #TulseHill. Met Police say at 2:21pm they were called to the Brockwell Park area to reports of a stabbing and a group of boys with a knife.

The London Ambulance Service say they treated a teenager at the scene before taking him to a Major Trauma Centre. At this early stage no arrests have been made, the Met said. A crime scene remains in place.