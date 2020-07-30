A3 in Hampshire closed following serious collision

The A3M in Hampshire is closed southbound between junction 2 (near Horndean) and junction 3 (near Havant) due to a serious collision.

Hampshire Police are in attendance and Highways England are en route to assist with traffic management. The road is likely to remain closed for sometime to asssit with collision invesigaiotn work.

Traffic is being diverted by the solid triangle symbol. From the A3(M) southbound, leave at junction 2. At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and join the B2149 (Dell Piece West). Continue to the A3 Portsmouth Road junction. Turn left and join the A3. Continue for approximately 2 miles into Waterlooville. At the B2150 Hulbert Road roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the B2150 dual carriageway. Follow to the A3(M) junction 3 interchange. At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit to rejoin the A3(M) southbound.