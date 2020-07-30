 Armed Police storm flat in Belgrave Place Brighton – UKNIP
July 30, 2020
Armed Police have been called to a flat on Belgrave Place in the city this evening.

A large cordon has been put in place at  Belgrave Place  with the junction of  Madeira Drive.

Officers were called just 11pm on Thursday evening. 

Response officers and armed Police and a dog unit have both been seen at the location one resident has revealed that they have entered a property within  the block after officers asked them to let them in and advised to say on their property.

It is understood to be drug gun related said a shocked bystander.

 

 

Officers controlling the cordon  are advising people to keep back and for other resident to remain in their property whilst they deal with the incident

Sussex Police have been approached for comment 

 