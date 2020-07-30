Helicopter called in to search for missing man from Gravesend

Information is sought to help locate a missing man from Gravesend.

A major search involving search teams and a Police helicopter has been taking place with the helicopter search Woodland Park, Mid Kent Golf club and a woodend area near to the Watling Street on the A2.

Anthony Kaila has not been in contact with his family since 8:30pm on 29 July 2020 and was last seen in the Old Road West area of Gravesend at around 3pm on the same day.

The 53-year-old is described as white, 6ft 2ins, of slim build with balding brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Mr Kaila was last seen wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a grey shirt and a long-sleeved grey hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 30-0682.