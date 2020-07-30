Kent Police set to enforce dispersal order in Dartford following concerns around a planned meeting of car enthusiasts

Kent Police is set to enforce a dispersal order in Dartford following concerns around a planned meeting of car enthusiasts.

The exact location of the meet is unknown, however it is due to take place on the evening of Saturday 1 August 2020. As a result, the dispersal order has been put in place covering the entire borough from 7pm on Friday 31 July until 6pm on Sunday 2 August.

Officers will be able to disperse people and vehicles from the area for the duration of the order. Once dispersed, they are not permitted to return within that period. If they do so, they are liable to further action which could include the seizure of property including vehicles.

Inspector Sarah Rivett, of Dartford’s Community Safety Unit, said: ‘Whilst we appreciate there are people who simply want to meet up with friends and who may have an interest in cars, we are also very aware of the disturbance and distress caused to local residents as a direct result of the actions of a small minority of people.

‘Gatherings like this can lead to numerous complaints about anti-social behaviour and are extremely concerning for the community. Dispersal orders give us the power to remove groups of people who we believe are likely to cause anti-social behaviour.

‘We work regularly with partner agencies to address anti-social behaviour and urge members of the public to continue to report their concerns to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency. It helps us build a picture of where our resources are needed. You can also report issues online.’