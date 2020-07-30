Man gunned down in Edmonton named as Christopher George

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are appealing for information following a fatal shooting in Enfield.

The incident happened at around 8.55pm on Wednesday, 29 July.

Officers were called to the sound of gunshots and in Sebastopol Road, N9 they found a man with gunshot injuries.

The officers provided immediate first aid and London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification has not taken place, investigating officers have named the victim as Christopher George, aged 26, of Enfield.

His family has been informed.

At this early stage, it is believed the victim was sitting in a car when he was approached by two men on foot.

He was then shot at close range, the two suspects may then have made off from the scene in a car towards Felixstowe Road.

A crime scene is in place and there have been no arrests.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Inspector Dave Hillier, said: “Firstly let me be clear, we have a completely open mind about the motive for this crime.

“Any speculation at this stage is very unhelpful and may hinder our inquiry. We are appealing for information after a young man who has callously been shot dead in the street. He has a family and friends who are today in mourning and looking for answers.

“I am asking for the community to support them in their grief by telling us what they know – if you don’t want to give your name call Crimestoppers. I want to assure anyone giving information they will be fully supported and doing the right thing.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 7664/29JUL

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Detective Superintendent Ella Marriott, Acting North Area Commander, said:

“On Wednesday night officers were called to the sounds of gunshots in Sebastopol Road, N9. When they arrived, they found a young man with critical injuries. I know they, and the paramedics, did all they could to save him but he died at the scene.

“A young man is now dead, this can never be accepted and whether as individuals or as a community, we have to show we care.

“Through working together with specialist homicide detectives, Enfield Council and with our community’s support, we will ensure that we bring to justice those guilty in order to maintain the safe Enfield that all those affected deserve.”

Enfield Council’s Leader, Councillor Nesil Caliskan, said:

“I am deeply concerned about the incident on 29 July and my thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased, as well as the local community as a whole.

“We work closely with the Metropolitan Police on community safety and will continue to provide any support necessary to them and to residents.

“If members of the public have any information which could help in this investigation, I would urge them to contact the Metropolitan Police at the earliest opportunity.”