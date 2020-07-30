Man gunned down yards from Edmonton Police station described as a little angel

A young man aged in his mid-20s has been shot dead on a street in #Edmonton, north-London. Met Police say at approx 9:00pm they were called to Beaconsfield Road, N9
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 10:00pm.
A large number of police officers are currently guarding the crime scene.
The gunman remains at large — so far no arrests have been made.
The victims has been described as a little angel in the wrong place at the wrong time said a Police source close to the investigation
This year already there have been a number of fatal and non-fatal shootings across London.
A witness said the gunman chased the victim in a car and got out of the vehicle before shooting the young man in the chest and fleeing the scene.