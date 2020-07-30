Two computer-generated images of people have been released as part of an investigation into an assault near New Romney.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was assaulted after approaching and speaking to two people in Boarman’s Lane, Brookland, at around 6.45pm on 12 July 2020. He sustained a head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It was reported the offenders left the scene on bicycles, in the direction of the village centre.

The first suspect was described as having tanned white skin, and a slim build with a slight belly. He was 5ft 9 ins tall, and in his late 20s to early 30s. He was described as having brown hair styled into a mullet. He was wearing a white shirt which was fully open at the time and exposed his chest.

The second suspect is described as white boy, aged 14 to 17 years old, with an overweight build and had ginger hair combed to one side. He was said to wear a red top.

Both were carrying bags.

Anyone who has information regarding the assault, or recognises the two men pictured, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/119360/20.