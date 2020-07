A man has been charged with arson offences following a warrant executed by specialist officers in Northolt on Thursday, 30 July.

Lee Wood, 29 , of Halsbury Road East, Ealing, was charged on Thursday, 30 July with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life and two counts of conspiracy to commit arson.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on today(Friday 31st July 2020).

The charges relate to three incidents in April 2020.