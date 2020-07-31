A man has been sentenced to life sentence to serve a minimum of 19 years’ imprisonment after he was convicted of murder following an incident in Slough in January 2020.

Mohammed Hussain, aged 18 of Benjamin Lane, Slough was convicted by majority jury of one count of murder following a trial at Reading Crown Court that concluded on Friday 24 July.

His conviction relates to an incident on the evening of Saturday 4 January 2020 in Benjamin Lane, Wexham, Slough in which 18-year-old Mohammed Aman Ashraq from Slough, died.

At around 7.50pm an altercation took place between Mr Ashraq and Mohammed Hussain. During this physical altercation Mr Ashraq was stabbed in the back with a hunting knife.

Mr Ashraq was taken, by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, to Wexham Park Hosptial, but was sadly pronounced dead later that night.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Ashraq died from a stab wound.

The family of Mr Ashraq, said: “On 4 January, we lost our loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. It still feels like yesterday that he was with us, joking and laughing around. He was the glue in our family and held us all together.