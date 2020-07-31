 Armed Police and Dog unit called to incident in Dover – UKNIP
Armed Police and Dog unit called to incident in Dover

July 31, 2020
Armed officers from Kent  police and  a dog unit  have been scrambled to an address in Dover this evening.

Pic Michael Hamilton

Armed police are currently outside a property near the railway bridge. Two marked units and a unmarked BMW X5 have thrown the street into lockdown.

An armed officer has been seen  with  torch  that has been shone at the window of number 36 in the road.

A Police helicopter remains hovering above giving commanders an overview on the ongoing incident.

 

A neighbour captured officers lighting up the property with a torch.

 

Kent Police have been approached for comment 

More to follow  