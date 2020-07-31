Armed Police and Dog unit called to incident in Dover

Armed officers from Kent police and a dog unit have been scrambled to an address in Dover this evening.
Armed police are currently outside a property near the railway bridge. Two marked units and a unmarked BMW X5 have thrown the street into lockdown.
An armed officer has been seen with torch that has been shone at the window of number 36 in the road.
A Police helicopter remains hovering above giving commanders an overview on the ongoing incident.
A neighbour captured officers lighting up the property with a torch.
Kent Police have been approached for comment
More to follow