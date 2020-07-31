UPDATE: Armed Police arrest man with a firearm in Brighton

Armed Police have been called to a flat on Belgrave Place in the city this evening.

A large cordon has been put in place at Belgrave Place with the junction of Madeira Drive.

Officers were called just 11pm on Thursday evening.

Response officers and armed Police and a dog unit have both been seen at the location one resident has revealed that they have entered a property within the block after officers asked them to let them in and advised to say on their property.

It is understood to be drug gun related said a shocked bystander.

Officers controlling the cordon are advising people to keep back and for other resident to remain in their property whilst they deal with the incident

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: Officers were called to St George’s Road in the city shortly before 9pm this evening to reports of a male in possession of a firearm.

“Enquiries led police to Belgrave Place where firearms were deployed.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody.”