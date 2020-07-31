Curfew and fine for breaking a police officer’s finger

A man has admitted breaking a police officer’s finger in December 2019.

Akaash Panday, 26 of Point West, UB4 has been sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to a 12-month community order and a three-week curfew between 10pm and 6am.

He has also been ordered to pay £100 compensation to the injured officer.

Pranday had pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of their duty on Friday, 5 July at the same court.

While on patrol on Rupert Street, W1 on 18 December 2019, officers stopped Panday after they saw him smoking cannabis.

Officers detained him under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in order to search him.

Panday began saying that he did not give the officers permission to search him, and officers informed him that his permission was not required. Panday repeatedly put his hands in his pockets which officers told him not to do.

After a warning form officers, Panday put his hands back in his pockets and officers attempted to restrain his arms. Panday began to struggle with officers and the two patrol officers called for more units to support.

Following a protracted struggle, officers eventually managed to detain Panday on his back on the ground and safely handcuff him.

During the struggle to detain Panday, a 32-year-old male officer – based at Chiswick police station – sustained a broken finger.

Once officers had handcuffed Panday he was arrested. Officers were then able to carry out their search and a cannabis grinder containing cannabis was found. A small plastic canister was found on the floor where Panday had been laying, which he had attempted to kick away. This caused the canister to open and a lump of cannabis resin fell out. This was picked up and seized.

Panday was further arrested for possession of cannabis, no further action was taken in relation to this matter.

During his interview with detectives, Panday apologised for his earlier behaviour.

Detective Constable Nigel Pacquette, who led the investigation said: “Panday obstructed officers going about their lawful duty at every opportunity. Not only did Panday obstruct officers, he was physically aggressive toward officers resulting in Panday breaking an officer’s finger. This is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”