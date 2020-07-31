Kent man charged with Murder of Plumber Frankie Bulbrook from Chislehurst

Detectives investigating the death of a man in Bromley have charged a man with murder and violent disorder.

Alfie Tullett , 32 of Catlyn Close, East Malling, Kent, was charged on Thursday, 30 July after he was arrested in Kent on 28 July.

Tullett appears at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 31 July, via video link.

A murder investigation was launched after 34-year-old Frankie Bulbrook was found with fatal injuries in a park area of Belmont Lane and Imperial Way, in Chislehurst, on Friday, 24 July.

Two men – 30 years old and 26 years old – were found near the Gordon Arms pub with stab wounds. They were taken to a south London hospital for treatment; their injuries were not assessed to be life-threatening.

They were subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder. One was discharged from hospital into custody and was later released under investigation; The second remains in hospital.

A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has since been released with no further action.

Another man, aged 25 years old [E], arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder on 29 July has been released under investigation.

One week on from the incident, officers will be in the area of Belmont Lane and Imperial Way conducting a witness appeal on the evening of Friday, 31 July.