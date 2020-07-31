 Lifeboat and Coastguard teams scrambled to search for missing 9 year old boy in Newhaven – UKNIP
BREAKING MISSING Newhaven SUSSEX

Lifeboat and Coastguard teams scrambled to search for missing 9 year old boy in Newhaven

July 31, 2020
Police,coastguard search and rescue team and  a lifeboat crew  have been called out to search for a missing nine year child who has gone missing from the beach in Newhaven East Sussex.

 

The alarm was raised just after 6pm when the parent of the missing child contacted Police reporting them missing. It is understood that the family had spent the day on the beach on Westbeach  in  Newhaven.

 

Officers from Sussex  Police are leading on the search and have called in partners from the coast guard  and lifeboat to assist in helping to location the missing lad.

 

Sussex Police have been approached for comment are have said that they will be issuing  a description and further details shortly 