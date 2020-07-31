Lifeboat and Coastguard teams scrambled to search for missing 9 year old boy in Newhaven

Police,coastguard search and rescue team and a lifeboat crew have been called out to search for a missing nine year child who has gone missing from the beach in Newhaven East Sussex.

The alarm was raised just after 6pm when the parent of the missing child contacted Police reporting them missing. It is understood that the family had spent the day on the beach on Westbeach in Newhaven.

Officers from Sussex Police are leading on the search and have called in partners from the coast guard and lifeboat to assist in helping to location the missing lad.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment are have said that they will be issuing a description and further details shortly