Paramedics stabbed on duty thank colleagues who saved them

Two paramedics, who were stabbed while attending a patient in Wolverhampton earlier this month have praised the colleagues who came to their aid and helped save their lives.

Crewmates Michael Hipgrave and Deena Evans were attending a 999 call on Stephens Close in Wolverhampton on Monday 6th July when the incident took place. Both suffered serious injuries and were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Since the incident, the pair have been inundated with messages of love from colleagues and members of the public, for which they are extremely grateful.

Deena said: “We do have medical knowledge, so to hear what’s happening to you and not be able to do anything is scary. When it happened, what was going through my head, was how are my colleagues feeling? Obviously, I’ve spoken to them since and it is really upsetting. They’re our friends. It has been quite difficult for us all.”

Mick added: “We had quite an emotional meeting with the staff involved, with lots of tears, talking and questions. Although we already knew how difficult it would be for them being clinicians ourselves, being friends as well must have made it doubly hard.”

Both Deena and Mick are in good spirits as they recover from their ordeal.