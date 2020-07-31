PC Harper’s killers jailed for 42 years as judge says it was ‘close to murder’

Three teenagers have been jailed for a total of 42 years following the manslaughter PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire.

Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole have shown no remorse following the wicked that took place in Sulhamstead in August 2019.

PC Harper died after encountering the three teens towing a stolen quad bike in a small, unlit road.

He became entangled in the crane strap towing the bike, and was dragged by a car being driven by Long for more than a mile.

Long, who was driving the car when PC Harper dragged to his death while responding to a quad bike theft four hours after his shift on August 15, was caged for 16 years.

Bowers and Cole were handed 13 years in prison and banned from driving for two years.

All three warned they will not be eligible for release until they have served at least two thirds of their sentence.