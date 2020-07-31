Police are appealing for help find a vulnerable man who is missing from Lambeth.

Aver Green, 71, was last seen at approximately 2pm on Wednesday, 29 July.

Mr Green is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short grey/black hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a light brown jumper and a black bomber jacket. He usually wears a black bowler hat when goes out.

Mr Green can become confused, and officers are concerned for his welfare, especially in the current hot weather.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 8086/29Jul