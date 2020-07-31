Police crack house raid in Faversham see two people charged

Suspected heroin and crack cocaine is reported to have been found by Kent Police officers at a property in Faversham.

Officers from the Swale Community Safety Unit carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in St Nicholas Road on the morning of Friday 31 July.

The class A drugs, which includes what is believed to be uncut heroin, are reported to have been found during a search of the premises, alongside a quantity of cash and two mobile phones.

As part of enquiries, officers have also arrested a 52-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, both from Faversham, on suspicion of possessing a class A substance with intent to supply.

They remain in custody as enquiries continue.