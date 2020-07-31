Police officer responding to a fight breaking out among a large group of people suffers a head injury

An officer responding to a fight breaking out among a large group of people has suffered a head injury.

Police received numerous calls from the public at around 11.33pm to reports of a large crowd gathered at Ilford Lane, near the junction with Dudley Road, blocking the road to traffic.

Officers attended. A crowd of around 150-200 people who had attended Eid celebrations were at the location.

Police engaged with the group and asked them to disperse.

As crowds began to leave the area, a fight broke out between two groups at Rutland Road. Police intervened and one officer sustained a head injury.

A has was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and assault of an emergency worker.

On route to custody the arrested male became unwell and was taken to an east London hospital as a precaution. His injuries are not believed to be serious. Enquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, leading the Met’s East Area Command said: “While we accept that celebrations take place, and we have no desire to spoil them for the community, if they descend into violence we absolutely will step in.

“A number of calls were received last night from concerned members of the public and while we appreciate this is a time of excitement and celebration for some, the sight and sound of such a large group was concerning and even distressing for others.

“That this size of gathering has taken place during a pandemic is concerning. I remind all of our communities to respect each other and ensure that the government guidelines around social distancing are followed.

“Following a work day of protecting the public, one of my officers has had to return home to his family with a head injury. This is beyond unacceptable and I would like to be very clear that anyone assaulting an officer in the course of his or her duty will be arrested and placed before the courts.”