Serial shoplifter charged by Kent police with stealing from Dartford shop 114 times

A theft charge has been authorised against a woman following a report a shop in Dartford was targeted 114 times.

Roopmala Appavoo is alleged to have stolen items worth £1,024 from 114 separate incidents committed at the premises, in Darenth Wood Road, between 2 March and 21 June 2020.

The 64-year-old, of Louvain Road, Greenhithe, was arrested by Kent Police officers on 30 July and has since been charged with a single count of theft which covers all of the alleged incidents.

She has been released on bail to attend Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 25 August.