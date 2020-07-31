Traffic Chaos as A3 is closed in both directions between Hindhead and Guildford area

A fire has taken hold on a Large goods vehicle that has been totally engulfed in flames

Due to the size of the fire this may take some time to extinguish and then an assessment on the condition of the road will need to be made before it can safely re-open it.

Traffic officers from Surrey Policing are asking drivers to Please avoid the A3 between Hindhead and Guildford area.

The A3 has been now been closed in both directions.

Four appliances are now at the incident that is likely to be protractive