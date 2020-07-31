Two stabbed in Maidstone knife attack

Investigators are appealing for information after two men suffered injuries in Maidstone.

At 8.40pm on Thursday 30 July 2020, Kent Police was called to an incident in Tonbridge Road.

Officers attended the scene where two men aged in their 30s and 40s had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds. They were taken to hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/132165/20.